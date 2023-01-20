AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich (l) and Liz Watson.
Stacey Marinkovich (l) and Liz Watson (r) led the Diamonds on an all-conquering year in 2022. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • netball

World Cup looms large for hungry Diamonds

Murray Wenzel January 20, 2023

There was a brief pause to reflect on a dominant year but no more than that for the Diamonds and their captain Liz Watson.

Australia’s world No.1 netball side will begin a Quad Series campaign in South Africa on Sunday morning against England with a full trophy cabinet.

A clean sweep of the English in October-November capped a 2022 that also included Constellation Cup, Commonwealth Games and Quad Series titles.

Coach Stacey Marinkovich managed to do all that while creating considerable depth, installing Australia as hot favourites to reclaim the World Cup in Cape Town this July.

“It was a really great year for us,” Watson said from South Africa.

“But we’re only halfway through what we really want to achieve.

“We stopped and reflected in Canberra, didn’t forget about what we’d done, but there’s so much netball to go before the World Cup.”

This series will be crucial for Marinkovich to settle on her desired line-up for the main event later in the year.

Wing defender Ash Brazill, who played a season of AFLW for Collingwood after winning Commonwealth Games gold, has returned hoping to nail down her spot after Amy Parmenter impressed in her absence.

Sophie Garbin can cement her status as the No.1 goal shooter given Gretel Bueta is yet to return to the program and Marinkovich left Donnell Wallam – the star of the England series – at home.

Joanna Weston (calf) was a late scratching from the side, allowing Sunshine Coast Lightning defender Tara Hinchliffe a chance to impress.

“There are some changes across the team (since last year’s major tournaments); blooding new faces and bringing back a lot of experience,” Marinkovich said.

“But the focus is on us; we need to understand what our game plan looks like, how it’s challenged.

“(Against teams that play different styles) we need to fire straight away, park it and then employ a different style of play.

“We’ve got to learn as much about ourselves and our opposition.”

After opening against England, the Diamonds will play reigning World Cup champions New Zealand on Monday and South Africa on Wednesday.

DIAMONDS SQUAD: Ash Brazill, Liz Watson (capt), Paige Hadley, Jamie-Lee Price, Kate Moloney, Kiera Austin, Sophie Dwyer, Sophie Garbin, Cara Koenen, Steph Wood, Sunday Aryang, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Tara Hinchliffe.

GAMES (all 3am AEDT)

v England on Sunday 

v New Zealand on Monday

v South Africa on Wednesday.

