AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia face a challenge to retain the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Australia face a stiff challenge to retain the Rugby League World Cup they won in 2017. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

World Cup to challenge league’s status quo

George Clarke October 12, 2022

Australia will begin their defence of the Rugby League World Cup against Fiji knowing for the first time they face a multi-pronged battle to retain it.

The Kangaroos have not played since 2019, and the international game has evolved to the point where at least five nations can consider themselves a realistic chance of winning the tournament.

“They’re coming for us,” warned Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga ahead of Sunday’s (AEDT) big kick-off.

“It’s exciting for the international game. We’re a part of that but we aren’t heading there to lose.”

Meninga’s men should breeze through a group that contains Fiji, Italy and Scotland but in the knockout stages they are likely to face tougher challenges than those experienced in years gone by.

New Zealand – who lifted the trophy in 2008 – have arguably never been stronger with an aggressive and mobile forward pack.

But the real change in the international game’s make-up emanates from the Pacific.

Tonga’s rise at the 2017 tournament and subsequent Test victory over the Kangaroos three years ago mean they are no longer a dark horse.

Their rise has sparked change from Samoa, who will be boosted by the presence of Junior Paulo, Jarome Luai and Josh Papali’i when they take on England on Sunday (AEDT). 

“We are following off what Tonga did,” Samoan winger Brian To’o said. “That gave us a glimpse of what Samoa can do.”

One of the traditionally stronger teams who might miss the semi-final cut are England.

Not for the first time, the hosts’ domestic game is at a crossroads and, according to former Great Britain and Ireland international Brian Carney, it is in “need of urgent help”.

“It’s been in decline for a substantial period of time,” Carney said.

“We got here because people running the game couldn’t run it effectively.”

The game in the UK has flirted with various league structures over the last 15 or so years, but that has not stopped its struggle for media coverage, the departure of some of its best talent to the NRL, and the decline of some significant clubs.

Bradford, London and Widnes have all been relegated from the Super League over the last decade and do not look like coming back.

The Super League clubs decided to split from the game’s administrative body the Rugby Football League in 2018, only to get back together three years later.

“We tinker with the game constantly,” Carney said.

“The NRL suffers on the field with tinkering but here the amount of change we make is frightening.

“All that has done is damage the core support.”

In a sign of how low the profile of the game is, all of the Rugby Football League’s main properties – including the Super League, the two divisions below it, and the men’s and women’s national teams – are sponsored by one company, the bookmakers BetFred.

If gambling sponsorship is outlawed by the British government, rugby league in the country could face bigger issues than its image problem. 

The hope is that this World Cup, coupled with a recently signed deal with global media giant IMG, will provide a much-needed shot in the arm.

“They’re calling this (the IMG deal) their moonshot,” Carney said.

“It’s this or nothing and that’s a perilous situation to be in because you feel like you’re in a last-chance saloon.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.