AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (l) with Anthony Albanese.
Anthony Albanese held talks with British PM Boris Johnson ahead of the NATO Leaders' Summit. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

World must act with ‘urgency’: PM

Tess Ikonomou June 29, 2022

Anthony Albanese will reaffirm Australia’s commitment to defending global peace at a meeting with a major development organisation in Paris, warning the international community needs to act with urgency. 

Australia will also seek to boost its productivity in a bid to strengthen the economy. 

The prime minister will arrive in France on Thursday after having joined the world’s leaders for security talks at the NATO Summit in Madrid. 

In an address to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to mark 51 years of Australia’s membership, Mr Albanese will reiterate the need for democratic values and the rule of law to be upheld in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and an increasingly assertive China in the Pacific region. 

“Now more than ever, we need to act with urgency and conviction,” he will say. 

Mr Albanese will tell the organisation that Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea attended the summit to strengthen ties and help Ukraine after Russia’s “barbaric” invasion. 

“The attempts to divide the West have not only failed but they have drawn us closer together and strengthened our commitment to defend the values we cherish,” he will say. 

“Through the OECD we see that what unites us is far more enduring than what divides us … open economies, open societies, and open governments promote greater opportunity for all.”

Mr Albanese will say he wants Australia to become a renewable energy superpower, due to its abundant resources, and will commit to stronger action on climate change. 

“We’re looking at a range of measures to boost productivity, too — vital to keeping the economy moving at this time of higher inflation and more restrained growth,” he will say.

The prime minister met with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night in Madrid, after the NATO gala dinner which officially marked the beginning of the summit. 

He also held a one-on-one meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday, which touched on the AUKUS security partnership, “common action” in the Indo-Pacific region, climate change, and shocks to the global economy. 

Mr Johnson congratulated the prime minister on his election victory, while Mr Albanese gifted his UK counterpart a Rabbitohs rugby league jersey and hat.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.