World netball champion Diamonds hungry for more success

While their Netball World Cup victory was a fairytale finish for retiring Ash Brazill, star Diamonds defender Courtney Bruce is hopeful the remainder of the playing group can stick together to defend their title on home soil in 2027.

The next tournament is in Sydney – where the Diamonds will gun for their 13th world title – with coach Stacey Marinkovich already locked in to steer the team until then.

“I hope the group is together for a while to come,” Bruce told AAP amidst the celebrations in Cape Town.

“We’ve got such a great group right here, right now. There’s a really exciting future for the Diamonds as we feel we’ve still got more to add.

“We all want to keep enjoying that time in the gold and green dress, because we’ve really created something fantastic.”

The Australians reclaimed the prized trophy by thrashing England in the final, with the battle between Diamonds defenders Bruce and Jo Weston and England shooters Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell a highlight.

West Coast Fever captain Bruce, who claimed three player of the match awards, was named defender of the tournament.

Housby, who plays for the NSW Swifts in Super Netball, won the shooter award as well as the overall player of the tournament.

While the Roses pair still shot with accuracy, they were limited to just 45 goals, while the Australians piled on 61 to run away with the win.

“Coming up against Helen and Eleanor, who are both incredible attackers, I knew it was going to be an absolute battle for 60 minutes,” Bruce said.

“Helen, in particular, has been in phenomenal form all throughout Super Netball and this tournament, so I knew it was going to be a grind.

“Joey (Weston) did a fantastic job out the front (of the goal circle) on Helen.”

Bruce and Weston, both 29, have played in national teams together since they under-17s.

Great mates off the court, Bruce said their friendship contributes to their synergy on it.

“It feels like a lifetime ago now so it’s pretty special to still be sharing this journey,” Bruce said of her long-term teammate.

“I absolutely love playing with her, she such a pest out there, we like to call her Peston Weston.

“She’s such a hard worker – so tenacious, and the work she does out the front sets me up at the back.

“We’re pretty tough on each other on the court but off the court we have each other’s back.”

Bruce said she’s planning a warm-weather getaway to reflect on all the team achievements – with their trophy cabinet now bulging.

“Everyone is very much looking forward to a good break and having some netball-free time before we hit it again for (October’s) Constellation Cup,” she said.