Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz with his maiden grand slam trophy at the 2022 US Open. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

World No.1 Alcaraz out of Australian Open

AAP January 7, 2023

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.

“I had worked a lot to reach my best level in Australia. Unfortunately I won’t be able to play either the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event) or the Australian Open,” Alcaraz posted on social media on Friday.

“It is a hard moment, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look ahead. See you in 2024 Australian Open.

Alcaraz’s withdrawal means his countryman, reigning champion Rafael Nadal, will be promoted to top seed for his title defence when the season’s first grand slam gets under way in Melbourne on January 16.

