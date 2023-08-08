AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tenor Jonas Kaufmann
German singer Jonas Kaufmann cancelled several performances in Europe because he was unwell. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • arts, culture and entertainment

‘World’s greatest’ tenor Kaufmann returns to stage

Liz Hobday August 8, 2023

One of the world’s greatest tenors is making his return to the stage as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations at the Sydney Opera House.

German singer Jonas Kaufmann has been unwell for several months and was forced to cancel several highly anticipated performances in Europe.

Since December, the star tenor had struggled with coughing and mucous in his lungs that affected his breathing while singing.

The cause was a mystery, but doctors recently discovered an drug-resistant bacteria was to blame.

Thankfully for Australian opera fans, Kaufmann is now back in top form – just in time to play Enzo in a concert performance of Ponchielli’s La Gioconda.

“My voice is very refreshed through a big gap of not singing and the lung is back in function, so I’m good to go,” the singer told AAP.

He would be capable of producing “acceptable sound” with his last breath, Kaufmann jokes, but timed his return to ensure he could fulfil the audience’s expectations – and his own standards.

The tenor is regarded by several critics as the greatest in the world, renowned for his technical prowess and the drama he brings to roles in French, German and Italian.

In Australia, he most recently starred in Lohengrin at the Arts Centre Melbourne in 2022, and he will sing La Gioconda with Spanish soprano Saioa Hernández conducted by Pinchas Steinberg.

The audience isn’t missing anything with an “in concert” version of the opera, Kaufmann said, because it allows the audience to concentrate on the voices and the orchestra.

“When you really know your role, your story, you can throw into your phrases the matching emotions … the musical impact is so much bigger,” he said.

Sometimes staging can distract from musical storytelling, creating more problems than it solves, he said – especially with La Gioconda, which calls for ships to be set on fire.

Kaufmann has brought his large family with him to Sydney and says there is much to celebrate at the Opera House.

“It is a landmark, from day one it has been something special… it is a privilege to be here for the anniversary.”

La Gioconda in concert is at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday and Saturday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.