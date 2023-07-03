Anti-corruption commission an ‘historic moment’

Australia’s new anti-corruption watchdog has received more than 40 referrals after becoming operational two days ago.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission, which officially started on July 1, is headed by former NSW Court of Appeal judge Paul Brereton.

In his opening speech in Canberra on Monday, Mr Brereton described the establishment of the commission as a “historic moment”.

“First and foremost, the people of the Commonwealth are no longer prepared to tolerate practices which might once have been the subject of, if not acceptance, at least acquiescence,” he said.

“You have clearly expressed the desire for a Commonwealth anti-corruption agency.”

Mr Brereton said the commission had received 44 referrals online and five telephone requests for callbacks, which would be followed up immediately.

He has signed instruments delegating and authorising officers of the commission to deal with and exercise the powers of the commission.

Mr Brereton said the commission was “obviously aware of a number of matters which have been mentioned in the media” and elsewhere for investigation.

“We will assess all the matters of which we are aware, to decide whether they should be investigated,” he said.

The commissioner warned if the watchdog sought to be “weaponised” through “inappropriate or unfounded referrals” he would not hesitate to make public statements to “avoid unfair damage to reputations and to say that the referral was inappropriate”.

Mr Brereton said public hearings will be held in line with legislation when the public interest justifies an exception to the general rule that they be held in private.

One example could be a public hearing into the “risks and vulnerabilities” of the government’s use of contractors.

Mr Brereton said it was his aspiration for the commission to become a “respected part of the machinery of our democracy”.

“I want the commission to have the reputation of being fearless but fair, independent, and impartial,” Mr Brereton said.

“While the legislation gives us great powers, with that comes great responsibility.”

Earlier, senior Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce earlier accused the Greens of politicising the commission after one of its senators made an immediate referral.

Greens senator Barbara Pocock referred consultancy firm PwC to the commission following revelations staff shared confidential tax information from the Treasury department to drum up new business.

Senator Pocock denied she was politicising the commission, saying the PwC referral arose out of a need for transparency.

The integrity commission, which is independent of the government, is tasked with stamping out corrupt conduct involving commonwealth officials, including ministers, parliamentarians and their staff, public servants, and government contractors.

Anyone can refer a matter to the commission, which will then decide whether or not to investigate.

The commission can also make its own determinations about what to investigate without a referral.