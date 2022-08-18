AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marcus Bontempelli
The Western Bulldogs will welcome back skipper Marcus Bontempelli (c) for their clash with Hawthorn. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Wounded star Bontempelli to lead Bulldogs

Oliver Caffrey August 18, 2022

Marcus Bontempelli’s adductor injury has improved and the AFL star is set to lead the Western Bulldogs out in their must-win clash with Hawthorn.

The Bulldogs captain almost missed last Saturday’s narrow win over GWS, with coach Luke Beveridge admitting Bontempelli had been struggling.

But with an eight-day break before taking on the Hawks in Launceston, Bontempelli has been declared right to go for Sunday’s game.

The 26-year-old was quiet early against the Giants but came alive with a crucial nine-possession last quarter to help the Bulldogs remain in finals calculations.

“He’s probably better this week than he was last week,” Beveridge told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s had some niggles throughout the course of the year but just grits his teeth and applies himself for the team. 

“He’ll be really prepared for Sunday and the extra day is helpful.”

Key forward Josh Bruce is likely to be recalled for the trip to Tasmania after being rested last week.

Bruce has been making slow and steady progress since returning in round 18 following almost a year out with an ACL injury.

The 30-year-old has kicked just one goal in his four games this season but the Bulldogs value his contest work in the forward line and ability to act as a backup ruckman.

The Bulldogs will book a fourth-straight finals appearance if they comfortably defeat Hawthorn and Carlton lose to arch-rivals Collingwood on Sunday.

Hawthorn were thrashed by Richmond last week but the Hawks have an outstanding record at UTAS Stadium and will be determined to send captain Ben McEvoy into retirement after a win.

“As we saw last week with GWS it doesn’t really matter too much where teams are on the ladder, there can be a tenacious drive to continue to win at all costs,” Beveridge said.

“They’re going to want to finish on a good note and throw everything at us.”

