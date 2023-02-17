Wright and Gilmore set up Sunset Beach showdown

Tyler Wright has grabbed a buzzer-beating wave to set up a heavyweight all-Australian quarter-final against reigning world champion Stephanie Gilmore at Hawaii’s Sunset Beach.

Looking to go one better after her runner-up showing at last week’s Billabong Pro at nearby Pipeline, Wright edged another Australian Macy Callaghan in the round of 16 on Friday.

Gilmore, who was a suprise early casualty last week, overcame local wildcard Zoe McDougall.

Two-time world champion Wright trailed Callaghan with 90 seconds remaining but was able to snatch a final wave to score 3.13 for a combined tally of 6.96 to win by just 0.12.

Wright only managed four waves in the 40-minute battle, with the swell dropping after the men enjoyed some big wave action on Thursday.

Feeling tired, she said she opted not to get out for an early morning surf before her heat and found it hard to get going.

“Obviously that heat wasn’t ideal, I made a lot of mistakes, mostly just not catching waves,” 28-year-old Wright said.

“I sat there for 15 minutes needing a 3.01 and got it in the last minute or so and you can’t do much about that, but I definitely feel like I didn’t surf, I didn’t take off on waves.

“I think you have those heats and you have to concede those moments as you’re not going to be at your best every day.”

Gilmore, meanwhile, was in the groove, riding 13 waves and impressing the judges with 7.50 – the best score of the day – and also a 6.67 to trump McDougall’s total of 9.67.

“My strategy was just to surf as much as I could and see how high the judges would go on a really small wave, just basically trying to gauge the scale there,” the 35-year-old said.

“I was lucky that both Zoe and I had a couple of opportunities on some of nice sized sets.

“I actually watched Zoe grow up, coming here to Hawaii every year I remember her as a little kid.

“This is her home break and I knew she’d be a tough opponent but I did my best.”

Of the other Australian women, veteran Sally Fitzgibbons (7.50) fell to Costa Rica’s world No.5 Brisa Hennessy (8.17) while Molly Picklum (11.10) eliminated compatriot Isabella Nichols (10.80).

Picklum next faces Hennessy while last week’s winner at Pipeline, Carissa Moore also advanced to take on fellow Hawaiian Gabriela Bryan.

The men’s event remains on hold with Australian hopes Jack Robinson and Ethan Ewing up to the quarter-final stage.