AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tyler Wright
Australia's Tyler Wright is hoping to post another World Surf League win in the Margaret Pro. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

Wright, Ewing trying for back-to-back surf wins

Justin Chadwick April 28, 2023

Finals day has been called on at the Margaret River Pro in Western Australia with Australians Tyler Wright and Ethan Ewing looking to post back-to-back World Surf League wins.

Ewing, who shot to No.4 in the world and ensured he would survive the mid-season cut with victory at Bells Beach earlier this month, takes on two-time world champion John John Florence in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Connor O’Leary is the only other Australian left in the men’s draw and he’ll face world No.1 Joao Chianca in the four-to-six foot conditions.

Filipe Toledo is up against Gabriel Medina in an all-Brazilian quarter-final, while Griffin Colapinto takes on Barron Mamiya in the other final-eight match-up.

In the women’s side, Wright is aiming to back up her Bells Beach heroics with victory over American Caroline Marks in the semi-finals.

Local wildcard Bronte Macaulay will start as underdog against five-time world champion Carissa Moore in the other semi-final.

Kelly Slater and Johanne Defay were among the big names to miss the mid-season cut, but they have been awarded wildcards for the remainder of the 2023 Championship Tour, as well as a full card for the 2024 season. 

Miguel Pupo and Brisa Hennessy were awarded wildcards for the 2024 campaign.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.