AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Morgan Cibilic of Australia
Morgan Cibilic has been unable to avoid the WSL Champions Tour mid-season cut. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

WSL axe falls on Cibilic at Margaret River

Justin Chadwick May 3, 2022

Australian Morgan Cibilic has become a high-profile victim of the WSL’s new mid-season cut after failing to make it past the third round of the Margaret River Pro.

Cibilic, who entered the WA event ranked a lowly 28th in the world, needed to beat countryman Callum Robson in Tuesday’s head-to-head battle to have any chance of surviving the axe.

Only the top 22-ranked men, plus a wildcard, will qualify for the second half of the Championship Tour (CT) season, with the rest relegated to the Challenger Series (CS).

But Cibilic’s bid was unsuccessful when his two-wave tally of 10.7 fell short of Robson’s 12.0.

Cibilic finished fifth in the world last year and he must now win back his CT spot through the CS.

Australian Jackson Baker faces a nervous wait to find out if he will make the cut after being eliminated by American Kolohe Andino.

Baker is ranked 20th and he needs results to fall his way in order to stay in the top 22.

Andino is now safe but he’s not a huge fan of the mid-season cut.

“It’s just kind of hard the whole cut thing. No one really likes it,” Andino told the WSL broadcast.

“We’re all friends on tour and we all love each other, so you don’t want to knock the guy off tour.

“It just seems like it’s a TV show a little bit, like drama all the time.

“Watching the women’s the other day it was just heartbreaking with the girls that were losing. They were crying all day.”

Andino said one positive to come out of the introduction of the cut was the quality of surfing.

“I definitely feel like the calibre of surfing has risen,” he said.

“Usually a lot of guys if they get a result or two earlier in the year, they will kind of mail it in knowing they are going to qualify at the end of the year.

“So it seems like everyone is trying their best and ripping in really hard, so it’s good for that.”

Two-time world champion John John Florence progressed to the round of 16 by beating fellow Hawaiian Imaikalani deVault.

Olympic bronze medallist Owen Wright, who is ranked equal 23rd, faces a huge third-round battle against Brazilian Miguel Pupo in the fight for survival.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.