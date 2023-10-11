AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Patrick Dodson
Labor Senator Patrick Dodson says a 'yes' vote is a "decent, honourable" thing to do. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Yes’ camp looks to father of reconciliation for push

Kat Wong October 11, 2023

The ‘yes’ campaign is hoping for a last-minute boost from the father of reconciliation, Patrick Dodson, as well as prominent former Australians of the year.

Australians will vote in a referendum on Saturday to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body, known as the voice, in the constitution. 

Published polls are pointing to the referendum being defeated.

But with roughly one in eight voters still undecided, supporters are hoping Senator Dodson could help turn things around when he addresses the National Press Club on Wednesday.

The West Australian politician and Yawuru elder is dedicated to the preservation and development of First Nations rights and culture.

He says the voice would be a continuation of his life’s work and could help the country heal.

“It’s not only healing the wounds and trauma that Aboriginal people have suffered as a consequence of being conquered and subjugated to policies and practices, it’s also an opportunity to heal the wounds in the non-Aboriginal society,” he told Guardian Australia’s Full Story podcast recently.

“For them to understand that not everything that they’ve done in this country is bad, not everything that they’ve attempted is wrong.”

Senator Dodson was the Chairman of the Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation, a commissioner in the landmark royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody and serves as a director on the Central Land Council. 

Throughout his life he has also witnessed seminal moments in Aboriginal history including “rights for whites” meetings in the Northern Territory, the 1967 referendum, the native title and land rights movements and the 2007 apology.

And though he acknowledged the referendum would not solve every issue First Nations people face, it would put the country on the right path.

“It will put us beyond the sense of guilt, of not knowing where to go … the sense of shame,” he said.

Yvonne Goolagong Cawley
Australian tennis great Yvonne Goolagong Cawley has given her support to the ‘yes’ campaign.

A group of Australian of the Year winners have also united to urge the country towards a ‘yes’ vote.

Adam Goodes, Dylan Alcott, Cathy Freeman, Grace Tame, John Farnham, current winner Taryn Brumfitt and others have signed an open letter backing the referendum.

Tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley also added her name to the signatories and drew on her family’s history to urge Australians to back the voice.

“Three members of my own family have passed away prematurely, robbed of years of life by preventable heart conditions. That has been the past, and it is the cruel reality of the present,” she said.

“But on October 14 we can make sure it isn’t the future.”

More than three million people have cast early votes ahead of polling day on Saturday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.