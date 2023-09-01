AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bayside Futsal Women members play futsal in Melbourne.
There's a trend in the community, and particularly among women, toward informal sports like futsal. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • sport

Young and multicultural: shift in sports participation

William Ton and Joanna Guelas
September 2, 2023

As the futsal season neared its end, Aish Ravi feared the break would lead to an exodus of her players.

“If they all leave and we don’t have a regular connection, that’s often when players drop off sport and move on to other things,” she said.

In 2019, the community futsal coach took it upon herself to keep the team connection going by forming Bayside Futsal Women and inviting players to come for a casual kick every week.

Ms Ravi’s playing group is part of a growing trend in community sports over the past decade where participation has shifted away from organised sports, such as formal clubs, and toward informal sports where people would come together and participate on their own.

Monash University professor Ruth Jeanes has been investigating participation trends and says younger marginalised groups within mainstream sporting settings are turning to informal participation.

Costs associated with formal sports can often be a barrier, and the inclusive nature of informal settings is a factor in the rise in informal participation, she says.

“Multicultural communities … talk about it as being a safe space where they don’t encounter the racism that they experience in more formal settings,” she said.

“They use it as a space to support each other through transition into Australian lifestyles and cultures.”

Bayside Futsal Women in Melbourne has welcomed people of diverse sexualities, abilities, and backgrounds with the promise of flexibility, Ms Ravi says.

“What this informal setting did is it removed a lot of those social pressures, where they didn’t have to feel guilty for not coming in certain weeks or not playing a full game.”

With the rise in informal sports participation, Dr Jeanes says governments, sports and health agencies have a golden opportunity to harness the potential benefits of more than $3 million annually through physical, mental and social benefits.

“Rather than see these informal groups as a nuisance, actually see them as people who want to engage in sport and physical activity that local governments often have as a priority,” she said.

A key challenge for these informal sporting groups is being able to regularly access spaces, with many facing convoluted processes just to book, something Dr Jeanes is looking to change by developing policy frameworks for councils.

“If we ignore this and keep funnelling into more traditional forms of sport, we’re going to ignore a whole section of participation that actually could grow, if supported.”

And with the hype from the Matildas’ historic World Cup run, Ms Ravi says informal sports participation can help grow the sport alongside formal clubs.

“With all this demand, clubs can’t accommodate the (volume) and that can turn people away. We need informal sports so people can keep learning, playing, and having fun,” she said. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.