Young gun Talagi tells Eels he’s out at the end of 2024

Jason Ryles has suffered his first major setback as Parramatta’s incoming NRL coach, with young gun Blaize Talagi telling the Eels he’s leaving after this season.

Parramatta confirmed on Wednesday Talagi had informed management he would not accept their offer for next season, and instead will head elsewhere.

It comes after the Eels debuted the 19-year-old earlier this season, and outlined plans for him to become a permanent fixture of their backline.

After initially knocking back an option to stay for next season, Talagi had attracted interest from multiple rival clubs before Wednesday’s decision.

“The club made a very strong offer to Blaize, provided a clear path for his football future and consistently made it clear to Blaize and his family that we wanted him to be part of the club long-term.” Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos said.

“While we are disappointed, particularly given the opportunities provided to Blaize during his time at the club, we wish him all the best.”

Talagi has been linked to St George Illawarra, Newcastle and three-time defending premiers Penrith in recent months.

His decision comes as a significant blow to Ryles, who left his posting as Melbourne assistant a fortnight ago to begin planning for next year at Parramatta.

Talagi’s future had been one of the top priorities for Ryles, who earlier in July signed a four-year deal to take over as Parramatta coach from next season.

The vast majority of the Eels squad is off contract at the end of next year, with only Junior Paulo, Mitch Moses and incoming centre Zac Lomax locked in for 2026 and beyond.

The Eels are sitting second-last on the ladder with just four wins so far this season.