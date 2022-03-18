AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of a man reading a newspaper
The federal government's $46 million ReBoot program aims to help 5000 people aged 15-24 find jobs. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Youth employment program set for budget

Andrew Brown March 19, 2022

More than $40 million will be spent in the upcoming federal budget on helping disadvantaged young Australians get into work through a pre-employment program.

The program, named ReBoot, will aim to help 5000 people aged between 15 and 24 into a job.

The scheme is expected to cost $46.8 million over the next four years.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who will announce the measures on Saturday, said the program would aim to help disadvantaged young people overcome obstacles to find employment.

“We want to ensure young Australians have access to the opportunities they need to thrive, but we know for some there can be some significant barriers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“Good physical and mental health, exercise and social connectedness are critical to maintaining wellbeing, resilience and the positive attitude necessary to overcome the challenge of long-term unemployment.”

A procurement process will be carried out to find a not-for-profit organisation to run the program.

It’s expected ReBoot would be rolled out from early 2023.

The announcement about trying to boost youth job rates comes as the country’s unemployment level fell to four per cent this week, the lowest level since 2008.

“The government’s economic plan is working, and this announcement builds on our commitment to deliver generational skilling for young Australians, not generational scarring,” Mr Frydenberg said.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert said the program would work with disengaged young people in different initiatives over a 12-week period.

“It will provide tailored, community-focused early interventions, which may range from hands-on learning and mentoring to work experience through engagement with industry,” he said.

“Participants will then be in a better position to engage with existing youth employment programs to continue their pathway to training or employment.”

