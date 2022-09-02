AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Aust
Australia will bat first in the third ODI against Zimbabwe after they were sent in by the visitors. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Zimbabwe win toss, send Australia in

Fraser Barton September 3, 2022

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva has won the toss and elected to field in Saturday’s final ODI between Australia and the Africans.

The visitors lost the toss in their two previous games and were forced to bat first resulting in five and eight-wicket losses at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium.

Australia have named an unchanged side from Wednesday’s win while Zimbabwe made two changes with Victor Nyauchi and Takudzwanashe Kaitano returning at the expense of Innocent Kaia and Luke Jongwe. 

Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Saturday’s final ODI begins at 9.40am AEST. 

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.