Zimbabwe win toss, send Australia in

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva has won the toss and elected to field in Saturday’s final ODI between Australia and the Africans.

The visitors lost the toss in their two previous games and were forced to bat first resulting in five and eight-wicket losses at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium.

Australia have named an unchanged side from Wednesday’s win while Zimbabwe made two changes with Victor Nyauchi and Takudzwanashe Kaitano returning at the expense of Innocent Kaia and Luke Jongwe.

Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Saturday’s final ODI begins at 9.40am AEST.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.