Higher water temperatures have caused significant coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Next few weeks critical for health of reef

By Rebecca Gredley

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 12:21:51

Temperatures over the next few weeks are critical for the health of the Great Barrier Reef as mass bleaching looms.

Significant bleaching has recently been discovered on three reefs in the far north of the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem.

Chief of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Josh Thomas has told a Senate estimates committee in Canberra the bleached areas had experienced higher than average water temperatures.

“While there has been some cooling along parts of the reef over the past week, local weather conditions over the next few weeks will play a key role in determining the extent of potential bleaching this year,” he said on Monday.

“We continue to stress that the ecosystem’s long-term vitality and health remains dependent on ongoing efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.”

The authority says two years of bleaching in 2016 and 2017 were consequences of climate change.

The authority’s chief scientist David Wachenfeld says the situation is risky.

“Acknowledging that a bleaching event is not something we can fight or extinguish, the focus at the moment is on gathering information about the extent and severity,” Dr Wachenfeld said.

The reef is being monitored by divers, vessels and aerial surveillance.

Bleaching is a stress response that causes coral to lose colour, with some dying while others manage to survive.

Dr Wachenfeld also pointed to the risk of plastics in the reef, which are particularly a threat for turtles.

It causes what’s known as “floating syndrome”, when turtles have plastic in their stomach and can no longer dive underwater to find food.

“We see that a lot in the turtles we get in our turtle hospital,” he said.

The full threat of microplastics on the reef is not yet fully understood, Dr Wachenfeld added.

