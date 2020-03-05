Discover Australian Associated Press

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (R) has toppled Australia's openers in the second one-day international. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Ngidi rips through Aussies in second ODI

By Michael Ramsey

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 02:27:05

Australia will defend 271 to stay alive in their one-day international series against South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

Pace sensation Ngidi took career-best figures of 6-58, dismissing David Warner, Steve Smith and South Africa-born Marnus Labuschagne who made a golden duck in front of family who had travelled several hours to watch him bat in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

D’Arcy Short and Aaron Finch provided the resistance, equal top-scoring with 69 before the tourists were bowled out off the final ball of the innings.

Short rewarded the selectors’ faith with his dogged knock after being picked ahead of Matthew Wade and promoted to No.5.

The tourists had been looking shaky at 3-81 after Finch won the toss and elected to bat in game two of the three-match series.

Opening partner Warner raced to 35 off 23 balls at the vast Mangaung Oval before Ngidi had him caught at cover.

Smith lasted just 17 balls before holing out at midwicket and Ngidi was on a hat-trick when Labuschagne slashed at a short delivery and was caught at point.

The 23-year-old Ngidi’s 50th ODI wicket brought Short to the crease and the left-hander was lucky to survive some early scares.

Short was dropped on 11 and 19 – the former a straightforward caught-and-bowled opportunity for Andile Phehlukwayo.

Finch eventually fell nicking to a good delivery from Anrich Nortje, while Short picked out at the man at point off the left-arm spin of Tabraiz Shamsi.

Mitch Marsh chipped in with 36 before Ngidi cleaned up the tail.

Ashton Agar earned a recall at the expense of paceman Josh Hazlewood on a wicket which was expected to provide the spinners with some assistance.

The Proteas are without key batsman Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out for the rest of the series in a bid to further rehabilitate his strained hamstring.

