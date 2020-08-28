NHL reacts to criticism, playoffs on hold

The NHL has postponed two days of playoff games after withering criticism from Black players who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The joint decision to put off games on Thursday and Friday was reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association.

It was made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games, by saying: “We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

The alliance is made up of nine current and former minority players.

Nearly a day after the NBA and MLB saw games postponed over Blake’s shooting last weekend, the NHL and its union made their announcement.

“After much discussion, NHL players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled,” the joint statement said.

“Black and brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences.

“The NHL and NHLPA recognise that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centred on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

An announcement came an hour before the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were to play Game 3 of their series in Toronto.

The NHL was criticised for being slow to respond in allowing the playoffs to proceed Wednesday night, when numerous leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed games.

The NBA playoff games were postponed for a second day on Thursday and MLB games were also cancelled.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play on Thursday night.

Both teams stood around their dugouts in full uniforms shortly before the scheduled first pitch, and the national anthem was played and all players and coaches stood.

Players took their positions, then reserves and coaches filed out of both dugouts and stood silently for 42 seconds.

Both teams then returned to their clubhouses, leaving only the black T-shirt at home.

Three scheduled games in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) were also postponed.

Empty practice fields made for loud and powerful statements at nine facilities across the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all chose to not practice on Thursday.

“We’ve been protecting the shield,” Jets running back Le’Veon Bell wrote of the NFL in a Twitter post. “It’s time for the shield to protect us.”

The New Orleans Saints were among the 18 NFL teams that held practice, but the players wore Blake’s name on the front or crown of their helmets where they usually have their own names during camp.