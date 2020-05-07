NIB insurance sales dive, but fewer claims

NIB suffered a 22 per cent drop in sales of health insurance in April compared with the same period last year, although this may be offset by fewer claims.

NIB sold 2,179 fewer of these policies (7,684 total) than in April 2019 as many Australians cut their spending due to the COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn.

NIB told the Australian Securities Exchange that 10,993 policies lapsed last month. This was 3,058 more than in the same month last year.

Management described the figures as unfavourable but manageable and NIB hopes to recover some of its losses from fewer claims during the pandemic.

Elective surgery was postponed to help hospitals deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients and has recently resumed.

NIB shares were worth $4.82 before the start of trade on Thursday and have lost 23.13 per cent since January 1 amid a wider market downturn.