Nightclubs reopen as WA’s virus rules ease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Health Minister Roger Cook says the state will learn from Victoria's COVID-19 community spread. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Nightclubs reopen as WA’s virus rules ease

By AAP

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 15:35:20

Western Australia is monitoring Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak as the state prepares to further ease restrictions this weekend, including allowing nightclub dance floors and the casino gaming floor to reopen.

Health Minister Roger Cook said community spread in Victoria was concerning and showed what WA might need to do in the event of an outbreak in a suburb or community group.

“Every system will be tested over the coming months and we have to anticipate that at some point that system will have a gap in it and the disease will get through, so we have to manage those outbreaks,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We can’t eliminate the disease. We can control it … by the WA public doing the right thing … (and) through restrictions.”

Mr Cook urged people to use common sense when phase four of eased restrictions begin at midnight.

“Police will not be out there tonight with a 1.5m ruler on the dance floor ensuring people stay apart,” he said.

He also offered dating advice as the threat of COVID-19 remains.

“Take small steps,” he said.

“Pease, let’s not dive in. It’s important to protect yourself.”

Premier Mark McGowan remained firm on keeping interstate borders closed for now, citing new cases in Victoria.

“We’ve got our economy open in part because of the fact that we have the hard border with the east and secondly because we have low infection rates,” he said.

“If you go out to our entertainment precincts … our tourism businesses in regional WA, you’ll find many of them are operating above what they were before because there’s such pent up demand.”

WA recorded no new infections overnight but four active cases are in hotel quarantine.

KEY CHANGES UNDER PHASE FOUR IN WA:

* Gathering limits only determined by WA’s 2sqm rule

* Removal of seated service requirements at food outlets and licensed premises

* No requirement to maintain a patron register

* Alcohol can be served to unseated patrons

* Events permitted except large-scale music festivals

* Unseated performances allowed at concert halls, live music venues, bars, pubs and nightclubs

* Gyms can be unstaffed but require regular cleaning

* Casino gaming floor to reopen under temporary restrictions

* A 50 per cent capacity at major sport and entertainment venues.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaughlin secures another Supercars pole

Two-time defending Scott McLaughlin has secured his 62nd career Supercars pole with a flying shootout lap at Sydney's Motorsport Park.

rugby league

Bankwest Stadium turf cleared by NRL

The NRL has inspected the Bankwest Stadium turf and has cleared it to host Parramatta's home clash with Canberra on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Howe shattered after serious knee injury

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe has suffered a serious knee injury in his AFL side's loss to GWS at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Giants pip Pies by two points in AFL

GWS have recorded a dramatic two-point win over AFL premiership favourites Collingwood at Giants Stadium, where Jeremy Cameron slotted a crucial late goal.

rugby league

NRL to check Bankwest after Roosters win

Sydney Roosters lost Victor Radley and Sam Verrills to knee injuries with the NRL to check the Bankwest Stadium's turf after their win over St George Illawarra.

news

politics

Victorian COVID-19 outbreak accelerates

Health authorities in Victoria are very concerned as the state recorded another 41 cases while debate rages about the mandatory testing of returned travellers.

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin secures another Supercars pole

Two-time defending Scott McLaughlin has secured his 62nd career Supercars pole with a flying shootout lap at Sydney's Motorsport Park.

world

virus diseases

WHO 'needs $US31.3bn' to fight COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.