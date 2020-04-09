Discover Australian Associated Press

The NRL signed a five-year, $1.8 billion broadcast deal with Channel Nine and Fox Sports in 2015. Image by (AAP Image/David Moir)

rugby league

Nine accuses NRL of mismanagement

By Matt Encarnacion

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 17:40:23

The NRL’s long-running relationship with Channel Nine appears on shaky ground after the network launched a scathing attack on the game’s management.

On the same day the league announced it planned to resume its competition on May 28, Nine accused the NRL of financial mismanagement in recent years.

In an explosive statement released on Thursday morning, Nine also said the NRL had failed to fulfil its contractual obligations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At Nine we had hoped to work with the NRL on a solution to the issues facing rugby league in 2020, brought on so starkly by COVID-19,” the statement read.

“But this health crisis in our community has highlighted the mismanagement of the code over many years.”

The NRL is in the third of a five-year broadcast deal, most of which is with Nine and Fox Sports, worth a reported $1.8 billion negotiated back in 2015.

The deal with pay television broadcaster Fox Sports is believed to be worth $1 billion, while free-to-air broadcaster, Nine, is worth an estimated $625 million.

However just last week, Nine announced it would save $130 million if the remainder of the NRL season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s broadside from the network also comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the future of current NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg.

Greenberg is currently in the final year of his contract.

“Nine has invested hundreds of millions in this game over decades and we now find they have profoundly wasted those funds with very little to fall back on to support the clubs, the players and supporters,” the statement continued.

“In the past the NRL have had problems and we’ve bailed them out many times, including a $50m loan to support clubs when the last contract was signed.

“It would now appear that much of that has been squandered by a bloated head office completely ignoring the needs of the clubs, players and supporters.

“We now find ourselves with a contract that is unfulfilled by the code. We hoped we could talk through a long-term plan.”

While the NRL on Thursday evening confirmed a date to restart its season, it is unclear what the schedule would look like for the rest of the year.

There is widespread belief that the league is looking at a 15-round season, including the two completed, before the finals series.

A 15-round regular season would be ten rounds less than the original schedule.

Broadcasters could also argue whether the games would hold its traditional value without crowds in the stadium due to social distancing restrictions.

ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce vowed the league would fulfil its contractual obligations to the network.

“They’re a key partner for us and we intend to fulfil our contractual obligations. Hopefully we can maintain a working relationship that’s going to work for both parties,” Pearce said on Thursday.

