The coronavirus pandemic is prompting companies to cancel their earnings forecasts. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Nine, BlueScope withdraw forecasts

By Liza Kappelle

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 09:59:04

Nine Entertainment and BlueScope Steel have joined the flood of companies cancelling their earnings forecasts as coronavirus chaos spreads.

The media company said the COVID-19 impact was initially limited but had begun to affect earnings.

“However, the forward ad market is becoming increasingly difficult to reliably predict,” Nine said in a statement to the market on Thursday.

It said it was prudent to withdraw its previous profit guidance of flat earnings year-on-year as a result of the uncertainty.

It will still pay its five cent dividend on April 20.

BlueScope Steel said its business has been tracking in line with its expectations as China ramps back up.

But the national shutdown in Malaysia had disrupted business.

Overnight, a number of US car makers said they would suspend production, leading to uncertainty for BlueScope’s North Star operations.

BlueScope also said it was prudent to withdraw its guidance of about $302 million in underlying earnings before interest and tax for the second half.

Daw sent home sick from Roos' AFL training

North Melbourne's Majak Daw could still make a memorable AFL comeback on Sunday but has been sent home sick from Kangaroos' training on Friday.

Tokyo 2020 will still go ahead: AOC

The Australian Olympic Committee has introduced a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic but remains adamant Tokyo 2020 will go ahead.

Bulldogs' Naughton cleared to face Magpies

Aaron Naughton has recovered from knee surgery in time for the Western Bulldogs' AFL season opener against Collingwood.

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

AFL facing entire an season without fans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan acknowledges the whole 2020 competition could be played behind closed doors as games proceed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Interest rate cut likely as virus spreads

As the federal government finalises another economic stimulus package to cushion the blow of coronavirus, the central bank is ready to take its own action.

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.