Nine, BlueScope withdraw forecasts

Nine Entertainment and BlueScope Steel have joined the flood of companies cancelling their earnings forecasts as coronavirus chaos spreads.

The media company said the COVID-19 impact was initially limited but had begun to affect earnings.

“However, the forward ad market is becoming increasingly difficult to reliably predict,” Nine said in a statement to the market on Thursday.

It said it was prudent to withdraw its previous profit guidance of flat earnings year-on-year as a result of the uncertainty.

It will still pay its five cent dividend on April 20.

BlueScope Steel said its business has been tracking in line with its expectations as China ramps back up.

But the national shutdown in Malaysia had disrupted business.

Overnight, a number of US car makers said they would suspend production, leading to uncertainty for BlueScope’s North Star operations.

BlueScope also said it was prudent to withdraw its guidance of about $302 million in underlying earnings before interest and tax for the second half.