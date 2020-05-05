Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks gave no guarantees about his network pursuing NRL rights again. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

By Matt Encarnacion

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 17:55:16

Nine Entertainment chief executive Hugh Marks has fired another salvo at the NRL, saying it’s not a given the league is a part of the network’s future.

Marks’ comments come as delicate discussions continue with the NRL over how much it will pay to broadcast this year’s re-jigged competition. 

While stakeholders continue to press ahead with a May 28 restart date, it remains unclear how much the game will receive from Nine and Foxtel. 

“We have to be hard … we have agreed to nothing this year,” Marks said during a conference hosted by investment bank Macquarie on Tuesday. 

“There is no agreement on value or for how long.”

However, of most concern to NRL officials will be Marks’ thoughts on the free-to-air broadcaster’s long-term partnership with the code. 

“It’s not a given that NRL has to be part of our future,” Marks said.

“It has to just pay its way like all of our content does, and if it doesn’t, well … again, we are less reliant on that as a revenue source.”

It was only last week that Nine and Foxtel signed off on the NRL recommencing its restructured season later this month, but new financials were not clear. 

Nine newspapers went on to report that its network is looking to deduct $28 million from the $118 million it agreed to pay the league for this season.

Marks predicted that broadcasting the game this year would run at a loss.

“It’s a sad statement that if the NRL proceeds that it will be a net negative to our results,” he said. 

Marks went on to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a re-evaluation of owning sports rights across the broadcasting industry. 

Nine and Foxtel are in the third year of a five-year deal with the NRL, thought to be worth about $1.8 billion.

With the league in a perilous financial state, some have suggested Nine are looking to take advantage by extending its contract at a reduced rate.

“COVID has changed how you need to consider sports rights and evaluation of sports rights for the future,” Marks said. 

“If we don’t take that change now like we are in all other aspects of our business and we wait until the contract expires in two years, everyone’s in for a rude shock.

“Now’s the time when we need to make the changes necessary to make these sports rights more sustainable. 

“The future of our businesses is in aggregated video consumption. 

“We’re a business that actually is now less reliant on live sport and the reason for a lot of sport and it’s being was its volume contribution to free-to-air advertising.”

Marks also confirmed Nine’s interest in acquiring the NRL’s digital arm.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

news

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.