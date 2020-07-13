Some 21 virus cases linked to Sydney pub

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gladys Berejiklian says NSW will charge international arrivals for their mandatory hotel quarantine. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Some 21 virus cases linked to Sydney pub

By Dominica Sanda and Jodie Stephens

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 16:25:43

More than 20 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a Sydney pub outbreak while several other venues across the state have been put on alert after being potentially exposed to the virus. 

NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Monday 10 coronavirus cases were now directly linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney while 11 cases were indirectly connected.

NSW recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases as of 8pm on Sunday with four in hotel quarantine, two are NSW residents who caught the virus in Victoria, and eight linked to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak.

Dr Chant later on Monday confirmed an additional seven cases had been reported up to midday – all linked to the Crossroads Hotel.

“You can see how rapidly COVID can spread if we do not respond promptly,” she told reporters in Sydney.

One of the seven latest cases tested positive after visiting The Star casino in Sydney on July 4.

All patrons of the Casula pub, who entered from July 3 to 10, must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested as a precaution.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the infection at the pub with further test results expected this week.

While Dr Chant said it was premature to confirm how the outbreak started, she noted it could have been introduced through a Victorian contact.

The pub had a COVID-19 safe plan and authorities were able to get contact details of some patrons but the “issue of implementation” is being investigated, Dr Chant added.

Victorian health authorities also on Monday confirmed two residents had tested positive in the southern state after recently travelling to Merimbula on the southern NSW coast.

Dr Chant listed several venues across the state that may have been exposed to coronavirus through the latest cases between July 4 and 10.

This includes: The Star casino, Merimbula RSL, the Waterfront Cafe in Merimbula, Picton Hotel, Narellan Town Centre, Planet Fitness gym in Casula, Canterbury Leagues Club, Cook at Kurnell, Highfield in Caringbah, Murray Downs Golf Club and Zone Bowling in Villawood.

Anyone who attended the venues between those dates has been urged to watch for symptoms and get tested and isolate if any arise.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott on Monday issued a stern warning to the hospitality industry as well as patrons after the escalation of cases at pubs and clubs.

“We cannot afford to have these sorts of slips when it comes to the restrictions that are in place allowing our hospitality industry to begin the road to recovery,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“Patrons also have to take responsibility. If we have to close hotels and pubs again the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that.”

Mr Elliott said he has spoken to the Australian Hotels Association and Clubs NSW, and expects further reforms will be implemented to ensure “slip-ups” in guidelines aren’t replicated.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke also called out people flouting social distancing rules.

“The moronic behaviour of people at dance parties has got to stop,” he told reporters.

Mr Cooke also warned if businesses did not comply with public health orders and guidelines, police would take action.

Police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if the Crossroads Hotel breached any guidelines which led to the outbreak at the pub.

Federal MP for Werriwa, Anne Stanley, said she had been tested and gone into self-isolation after dining at the Crossroads Hotel last week.

Several defence force personnel are also isolating after attending the hotel but NSW Health said none of them have tested positive.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Some 21 virus cases linked to Sydney pub

Ten COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at a southwest Sydney pub while 11 cases are indirectly connected to the venue.

politics

Vic outbreak continues as NSW fears rise

Concerning coronavirus spotfires have cropped up around Sydney as locked-down Melbourne records its eighth straight day of triple-figure case increases.

virus diseases

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

disease

Aussies to be hit with quarantine bill

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says Australians returning to Adelaide from overseas will be forced to pay quarantine costs from Saturday.

politics

Low income earners get further support

Low income earners will get their second economic support payment of $750 starting this week, while 10 million others are expected to benefit from a tax break.

news

politics

Vic outbreak continues as NSW fears rise

Concerning coronavirus spotfires have cropped up around Sydney as locked-down Melbourne records its eighth straight day of triple-figure case increases.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.