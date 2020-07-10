Nine loses CFO after family death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nine has lost its chief financial officer, Paul Koppelman, who resigned after a family death. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

television industry

Nine loses CFO after family death

By Steven Deare

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 09:31:21

Nine has lost its chief financial officer, Paul Koppelman, who resigned following the death of a family member.

The broadcaster told the stock exchange his resignation was effective immediately and group financial controller Graeme Cassells would act in the role.

Mr Koppelman was due to present Nine’s full-year results on August 27 with chief executive Hugh Marks.

Nine said preparations for these results were well progressed.

Nine expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be in the range of $390 million to $410 million.

In March, Nine withdrew its profit guidance as the advertising market declined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster has since slashed costs and offloaded its interest in Australian Associated Press and New Zealand publisher Stuff.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Cats beat Brisbane in AFL

Geelong guns Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett have helped their AFL side to complete a come-from-behind victory over Brisbane by 27 points at the SCG.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

rugby league

Marshall back in NRL via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers' bench for the NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side for poor defending.

soccer

A-League to make plans for Vic exit

After two aborted attempts, the A-League can begin planning again to get three clubs out of Melbourne after receiving exemptions from the NSW government.

news

politics

Returning Aussies up for quarantine bills

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says returned Australians should pay hotel quarantine costs after months of taxpayers picking up the bill.

sport

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

world

virus diseases

Indoor airborne virus spread possible: WHO

Authorities around the world are urging people to wear face coverings as the WHO acknowledged the coronavirus may be spread through the air.