Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was a standout at the NRL Nines but he didn't make the team of the tournament. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

By Pamela Whaley

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 01:36:00

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named best player of the NRL Nines in Perth, but the spotlight was stolen by rising star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

The 18-year-old emerged as a potential superstar for the Cowboys across the two-day tournament in Perth, scoring four tries across four games with freakish footwork and blistering speed.

The former schoolboys rugby star is on a development contract with the Cowboys and won’t be eligible to play NRL until July.

“It’s good to see that he’s able to do that at that level. We’ve seen him do it at schoolboy level and every other level that he’s played at so far,” Cowboys coach Paul Green said after winning the club’s second Nines title.

“Nines is not 13-a-side by any stretch. I think people have got to remember that. 

“There’s been plenty of guys in the past that people have got excited about in this tournament that haven’t necessarily kicked on to forge a really good NRL career. 

“He’s got a lot of talent, we know that and we saw what he can do over the weekend several times. 

“He would have got a lot of confidence from that and hopefully when he does get his chance (at NRL) he looks back and won’t be as nervous. If he can show that sort of form he’ll have a long career.”

Although he was the standout rookie, Tabuai-Fidow didn’t make the final team of the tournament, which was determined by player of the tournament votes.

Cowboys skipper Jason Taumalolo made the list alongside Drinkwater.

Rising Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey was also named after a stunning show across four games for the grand finalists.

Celebrating his 20th birthday on Saturday, he scored a hat-trick against the Panthers in the semi-finals to finish with four for the tournament.

On a training contract with the Dragons, the young plumber from the NSW town of Orange said he was hoping to impress head coach Paul McGregor for an NRL deal in Perth.

“The coaches just said: ‘you play your own football, we’ve been watching you at training and you’ve been going good and they just told me to try hard and I’ve just been in the right position at the right time’,” Ramsey said. 

“I get a bit more space to run and a bit more freedom to use my pace.”

Team of the tournament: 1. Scott Drinkwater (Cowboys), 2. Clint Gutherson (Eels), 3. Mason Lino (Knights), 4. Tyrone Peachey (Titans), 5. Jason Taumololo (Cowboys), 6. Phillip Sami (Titans), 7. Luke Metcalf (Sea Eagles), 8. Cody Ramsey (Dragons), 9. Viliame Kikau (Panthers).

Latest sport

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

rugby league

Dragons cop Nines blow with injury toll

St George Illawarra have suffered three big blows in the NRL Nines in Perth with Cameron McInnes, Matt Dufty and Korbin Sims all suffering injuries.

rugby league

Dragons earn redemption with Nines title

St George Illawarra have scored NRLW redemption over rivals Brisbane with a dominant 28-4 grand-final win in the NRL Nines.

rugby league

Cowboys claim second NRL Nines title

North Queensland have secured their second NRL Nines title, defeating St George Illawarra 23-14 in the final in Perth.

rugby union

Highlanders pip Brumbies after the siren

The Highlanders scored a try four minutes after the siren to steal a 23-22 Super Rugby win against the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.

news

weather

Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

Those affected by the Sydney and NSW coastal power outages have begun to question their Ausgrid compensation options, as thousands still wait for repairs.

sport

rugby league

Dragons cop Nines blow with injury toll

St George Illawarra have suffered three big blows in the NRL Nines in Perth with Cameron McInnes, Matt Dufty and Korbin Sims all suffering injuries.

world

disease

France confirms first European virus death

An 80-year-old Chinese man, who had been treated in a Paris hospital since last month, has been confirmed as the first death in Europe due to the coronavirus.