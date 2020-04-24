Discover Australian Associated Press

Strict coronavirus retail restrictions have been extended in north west Tasmania. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

health

Ninth coronavirus death in Tasmania

By AAP

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 10:07:36

A ninth person has died from coronavirus in Tasmania, an elderly woman at a hospital in the state’s north. 

The 79-year-old, who was from the northwest, died in the Launceston General Hospital, Premier Peter Gutwein said on Friday morning. 

“To the woman’s family, friends, and loved ones – I’m sorry. I extend our condolences and sympathies to you all,” he said. 

The death has lifted the national COVID-19 toll to 77.

Mr Gutwein announced that tough retail restrictions in the state’s northwest, where an outbreak has shut two hospitals, would be extended for another week. 

The constraints will now be in place until at least May 3.

It also mean schools in the northwest will be closed for the first four days of term two, which will resume elsewhere on April 28. 

“It’s not a decision that is taken lightly. I know many in the northwest will be unhappy about this,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“But we need to get on top of this. We need to stamp this out. We need to crush this virus.”

There have been 205 confirmed virus cases in Tasmania, with 130 of those in the northwest. 

For the first time this month, the state on Thursday recorded no new virus cases.

