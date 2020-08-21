Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Parramatta's Marata Niukore faces up to two weeks on the sideline for a crusher tackle charge. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Niukore charged over NRL crusher tackle

By Scott Bailey

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 12:05:20

Parramatta forward Marata Niukore has become the first player charged for a crusher tackle since an NRL crackdown but Melbourne duo Cooper Johns and Albert Vete have been let off.

In a stunning postscript to Thursday night’s dramatic 14-0 win by the Eels, Johns and Vete both avoided charges from the match review committee on Friday.

Instead Niukore is the man facing a possible two-match ban for his tackle on Tom Eisenhuth after the incident wasn’t penalised.

The charge sheet is sure to pour further fuel on the fire about players staying down to win penalties.

Eels coach Brad Arthur denied any suggestion of that on Thursday night, after both Maika Sivo and Nathan Brown were slow to get up following the Johns and Vete tackles.

Told of Arthur’s comments, an angry Bellamy said he disagreed.

Regardless, Niukore will now have two matches to serve if he fights the case at the judiciary and loses, or one if he takes an early-guilty plea.

Under the NRL’s old system, an early-guilty plea would have seen him avoid suspension.

In further good news for Melbourne, Nelson Asofa-Solomona will only be fined for his high tackle on Niukore in the second half that saw him sin-binned.

The developments come as Manly coach Des Hasler warned he was concerned too many players could face bans for accidental incidents.

The NRL upped the penalty after 18 players were charged with crusher tackles this year in 14 rounds, compared to 12 across 25 rounds last season.

“We’ve backed ourselves into a situation where it’s the position the players find themselves getting into,” Hasler said.

“The person defending has no intention of doing a crusher tackle.

“But it’s the situation the attacking player finds himself in by backing into a tackle.

“There are some crusher tackles where players really work to put pressure down on them, but a lot are not genuine and are accidents happening.

“It can have a big impact if a player has carryover points, they can face a two-week suspension on something that was probably (accidental).”

Latest sport

rugby league

Niukore charged over NRL crusher tackle

Marata Niukore faces a possible two-match NRL ban after the Parramatta forward was charged for a crusher tackle during the Eels' win over Melbourne.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

golf

Australian Davis leads US PGA Tour event

He was the lowest-ranked Australian to make the FedExCup playoffs but Cameron Davis holds a share of the lead after the first round of the Northern Trust Open.

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Australian rules football

AFL great Long backs AFL in flag furore

Essendon's Michael Long says the AFL was right to not pay licensing fees to display the Aboriginal flag at venues during the looming Indigenous round.

news

health

NSW records one new COVID-19 case

NSW has recorded just one new COVID-19 case, its lowest number in almost two months while peak medical bodies have called for changes to border closure rules.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases increasing in Europe: WHO

New coronavirus clusters in European countries are mainly occurring in settings such as nursing homes and food production facilities, WHO officials say.