Kristian Opseth has scored in Adelaide United's 1-1 A-League draw with Wellington in Sydney. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Nix draw hands Sydney the Premiers Plate

By Adrian Warren

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 19:23:59

Sydney FC have secured a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate without playing, after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United on Saturday.

The point lifted Phoenix into second place above Melbourne City on goal difference, but their failure to win means they can no longer catch the Sky Blues, who still have four games to play.

Wellington missed a glorious chance to win the game at the death, with halftime substitute Ulises Davila having a penalty saved by Paul Izzo in the 87th minute.

It was unfortunate timing for Mexican Davila to record his first miss from the spot in six A-League attempts.

Phoenix, who have faced the heaviest schedule of any club since the competition resumed little more than a week ago, had to come from behind in rainy and slippery conditions at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium.

Norwegian Kristian Opseth gave Adelaide the lead on the hour as he headed home a delightful cross from Ben Halloran.

Wellington equalised five minutes later through Jaushua Sotirio.

He broke clear and while his initial shot was saved by Izzo, the former Western Sydney Wanderers forward pounced on the loose ball and slid it into the net.

Unsuccessful penalty aside, Phoenix came closest to grabbing a winner, threatening Izzo’s goal three times within five minutes of drawing level.

Davila blazed over after being sent clear, Liberato Cacace had a shot pushed away by the keeper and former Adelaide player Brandon Wilson sent an effort too high.

Adelaide had five attempts to Wellington’s two in the first half and looked more likely to score.

Their only attempt on target, though, came from Opseth, whose header from a terrific Ryan Strain cross was tipped over the bar by Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

The draw keeps Adelaide in sixth spot.

