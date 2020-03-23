Discover Australian Associated Press

CONTACT US

North Korea has welcomed what it says was a letter from US President Donald Trump. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NKorea says Trump wrote Kim on coronavirus

By AAP

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 08:40:11

North Korea has welcomed what it says was a letter from US President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it was a sign of “the special and very firm personal relations” between the two leaders despite recent frictions.

A senior Trump administration official confirmed Trump sent the letter and said it was “consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic”.

The president looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim, the official said.

Since Trump held a third summit with Kim last June and briefly stepped into North Korea from the demilitarised zone with South Korea, no progress has been made on the US president’s bid to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea has attempted a series of missile launches, including the launch of two apparent short-range missiles in the last day or so, as it tries to pressure the United States and its allies to lift economic sanctions.

North Korea state media said Kim had received a letter from Trump in which the US president said he was impressed by the North Korean leader’s efforts to defend his people from the coronavirus.

Trump “expressed his intent to render co-operation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic”, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported. It did not say when the letter was received.

The letter said that despite good personal relations between the leaders, “if impartiality and balance are not provided and unilateral and greedy intention is not taken away, the bilateral relations will continue to aggravate”.

