Dr Nicola Spurrier says SA has no active cases, but shouldn't be assumed to be coronavirus-free. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No active virus cases in South Australia

By Tim Dornin

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 16:44:42

South Australia has reached a major milestone in the fight against coronavirus with the state no longer having any active cases of COVID-19.

But health officials have urged against complacency, calling on locals to maintain efforts to suppress the virus.

No new cases were reported on Friday, leaving the state’s total at 439.

One person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA has now had only one new case of COVID-19 over the past 23 days.

However, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said it would be wrong to consider the state “coronavirus-free”.

Some undetected infections could still be present, emphasising the importance of SA’s high rate of testing.

“COVID-19 is still in the world, we’re still getting cases in other states,” Professor Spurrier said.

“If we relax completely, and we don’t keep doing social distancing, once we get a couple of cases it will spread incredibly rapidly.

“We can see that’s happened in other countries, so we all have to continue to play our part.”

Prof Spurrier said any new cases were most likely to come from interstate and overseas, with some people still arriving in SA or crossing the borders.

Premier Steven Marshall said he was excited about the news of no active cases and admitted he had not thought it would happen so soon.

But he said it was no time to relax measures to tackle the virus.

“It’s still a disgusting disease, it’s still a very nasty disease and thousands of people are still dying,” he said.

“We can’t take our foot off the brake, we’ve got to do everything we can to keep everyone safe in South Australia.”

Debate also continued on Friday over the plan to lift more restrictions in SA on June 8 when indoor dining at cafes, restaurants and pubs will once again be permitted for up to 20 patrons at a time.

Business groups have been lobbying for the date to be brought forward by three days to allow outlets to take advantage of the long-weekend.

But Mr Marshall said the state would not do anything that cut across health considerations.

