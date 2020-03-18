No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anzac Day services have been cancelled in four states and the Northern Territory. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

By AAP

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 10:33:10

South Australia and the Northern Territory have joined three other states in cancelling public Anzac Day services.

The RSL says the decision has not been taken lightly but is in the best interest and wellbeing of ageing veterans and the community at large.

A dawn service will still be conducted on April 25 at the war memorial in Adelaide but only for official guests with the public asked not to attend.

The traditional march and following services will not be held.

However, the RSL says sub-branches across SA and the NT will be permitted to hold dawn services, but only for their members.

On Monday Anzac Day services were cancelled in NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

The RSL said the despite its decision Anzac Day would be no less important this year.

“We lose a chance to pay our due respect and acknowledge the great contribution servicemen and women have made,” it said. 

“We will always remember the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our defence forces, past and present.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hard to see round one starting: AFLPA CEO

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Gillon McLachlan, having been briefed by the government, will soon make a call regarding round one of the season.

rugby league

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension to respond to NRL breach notices and intend to fight for their jobs.

soccer

A-League to be played out on east coast

Sydney and Melbourne are set to host nearly all remaining A-League fixtures under a revamped draw seen by Wellington Phoenix.

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

Australian rules football

D-Day dawns for AFL season

The AFL is set to make a definitive call on Wednesday about whether round one of the 2020 season will go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis.

news

politics

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings and visitors to aged care, and tough new travel advice.

sport

Australian rules football

Hard to see round one starting: AFLPA CEO

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Gillon McLachlan, having been briefed by the government, will soon make a call regarding round one of the season.

world

epidemic and plague

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.