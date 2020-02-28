No audio of fatal NSW tanker crash: ATSB

A preliminary report into the air tanker accident which claimed the lives of three US airmen during the NSW bushfire crisis has found the cockpit’s voice recorder failed to capture any audio from the fatal flight.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Friday revealed the Lockheed C-130 Hercules air tanker was in a “left wing down” position when it struck a tree and collided with the ground northeast of Cooma on January 23.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Greg Hood said the C-130’s cockpit voice recorder had been analysed but no audio had been recorded of the fatal flight.

“Unfortunately, the CVR had not recorded any audio from the accident flight. Instead, all recovered audio was from a previous flight when the aircraft was operating in the United States,” Mr Hood said in a statement.

The air tanker was deployed from Richmond RAAF Base to drop retardant on the Adaminaby fire but was unable to complete the task, the report states.

It was then diverted to the Good Good fire in the Snowy Monaro region where it completed a drop before video footage shows the aircraft flying low and hitting the ground. The aircraft was destroyed by a “post-impact fuel-fed fire.”

No distress calls were made by the crew before impact.

“It was unfortunate that the data that was successfully recovered didn’t relate to the accident flight but we do have a range of other evidence that we’re currently working our way through,” Mr Hood said.

Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr were killed when the tanker crashed.

The C-130 Hercules arrived in Australia in November 2019 to assist in bushfire efforts and was owned and operated by Canadian-based firm Coulson Aviation.

The three men, along with 22 others who died as a result of NSW bushfires, were on February 23 remembered in a public state memorial service.

Mr Hood extended his sympathies to those affected by the accident, for which a final ATSB report could take more than 18 months to complete.