A man has faced Burwood Local Court over the death of a nine-week-old baby in July. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

No bail for accused Sydney infant murderer

By Gus McCubbing and Angelo Risso

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 13:20:43

A man accused of murdering his nine-week-old baby son in a western Sydney home will remain behind bars for at least the next two months after he was refused bail. 

The infant died on July 20 at Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick after being found unresponsive by emergency services on June 27 at an Auburn home.

Police accuse the 46-year-old man of murder by inflicting an unspecified injury which caused the infant’s death. 

The man was arrested at 5.20am on Thursday and faced magistrate Lisa Stapleton at Burwood Local Court on Friday. 

He appeared in the dock but did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.

“This is a charge of the most serious type and a strictly indictable matter,” Ms Stapleton said.

He will next face court on October 21.

