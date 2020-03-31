No certainty on exams for year 12 students

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Senior students will not know until April how year 12 assessments will be carried out. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No certainty on exams for year 12 students

By Robyn Wuth

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 12:32:02

Australia’s Year 12 students face an uncertain future with national educators unable to agree on the make-up of end of year exams amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

The National Education Council involving education ministers for all states and territories said the school system was “in transition” as schools closed their gates to children of non-essential workers.

Options discussed by ministers included changes to the way that the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) could be calculated and presented, and how student assessments may be undertaken. 

Adjustments to university admission processes were also discussed, but for year 12 students there is no certainty on exactly how they will be assessed at the end of the school year. 

“Ministers agreed that it is important that no senior secondary student is disadvantaged,” the council said in a statement.

“Future decisions will ensure equitable outcomes for all senior secondary students as they complete their schooling.”

It warned students and teachers would face a new mode of operation following the school holidays.

The council will meet again at some stage in April to decide on the national future for year 12 assessments. 

However, the states and territories are already moving forward promising students the assessments would be “flexible and fair”. 

In NSW principals will be given the power to make decisions about the number and weighting of HSC assessment tasks, NSW Education Standards Authority Board Professor Peter Shergold said. 

“We know you are worried. We are facing an unprecedented situation, we want to assure you that you will be able to get a HSC certificate this year, and that the certificate will facilitate access to university, further education and employment, as it has for students over the past 50 years,” Professor Shergold said.

“Keep learning, do your assessments as advised by your school, make progress on your major projects where you can and, most importantly, look after yourself, whether you are at school or at home.

“If you get sick, your school and NESA have provisions to ensure you are not disadvantaged.”

In Queensland, schools will drop one internal assessment from each syllabus.

“This will provide some relief for students as they contend with uncertainty and disruption while working towards their Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) in 2020,” Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority chair Brian Short said. 

“It will also support teachers to manage reduced classroom time.”

Latest sport

cricket

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Mariners stood down, PFA seeks FFA help

The PFA is demanding Central Coast reverse a decision to stand down their A-League players and staff after receiving confirmation of the Mariners' actions.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

news

virus diseases

NSW cracks down as virus cases pass 2000

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is imploring people to self-isolate as the NSW tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumps past 2000.

sport

cricket

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.