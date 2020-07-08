No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Passengers on a flight from Melbourne disembarked in Sydney without COVID-19 health checks. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

By Ashlea Witoslawski

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 16:22:01

NSW Health authorities have failed to conduct health screenings for a Melbourne-to-Sydney flight on the evening before NSW-Victoria border closures came into effect, as they were busy checking another plane. 

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Wednesday there was an “issue at the airport” in which passengers on board Jetstar flight JQ520 were able to disembark without a COVID-19 screening. 

“There was an issue at the airport where passengers were disembarked when the health screening team were screening another airline,” Dr Chant said. 

“The airport have now put in protocols to ensure the health teams are there and able to do the screening and no one’s allowed to disembark when that happens.”

A Jetstar spokesman told AAP on Wednesday the airline assisted NSW Health in finding most passengers before they left the terminal.

They have also provided health authorities with the aircraft manifest in order to contact any passengers who left without a screening.

All passengers who disembarked the flight should currently be in 14 days of self-isolation as part of NSW coronavirus protocols.

“All of the individuals are known, you get tickets when you’re on a plane, we are in the process of chasing them up,” Dr Chant said. 

“If anyone’s travelled in breach of orders, we’ll refer them to police and take the appropriate action depending if anyone is symptomatic.”

Jetstar also said temperature and ID checks were undertaken by Victoria Health before embarkation. 

“Together with Sydney Airport, we have refined our disembarkation procedures to prevent this situation occurring again,” the spokesman said.

NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann called on NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to investigate the incident after he made earlier assurances all passengers arriving from Victoria would be screened at Sydney Airport.

“It’s gobsmacking that such an event could occur in NSW after the Ruby Princess debacle,” Ms Faehrmann said in a statement.

Latest news

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without a COVID-19 health screening as NSW Health officials were busy with another flight.

emergency incident

Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

Winter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin, 32, has died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast while spearfishing.

politics

Aged care royal commission being extended

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the aged care royal commission is being given extra time and more funding will be allocated to home care packages.

politics

Job plan rejig as Victoria bleeds billions

The prime minister has confirmed there will be a further phase of income support beyond September, while his treasurer looks to fast-track income tax cuts.

virus diseases

Melbourne virus needs national action: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic will be determined by the response to Melbourne's outbreak.

news

emergency incident

Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

Winter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin, 32, has died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast while spearfishing.

sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.