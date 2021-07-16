No deal on national vaccine target, travel

Australians are still in the dark over what rates of vaccinations will be needed for the country to reopen.

Some 12 million Australians are under COVID-19 lockdowns and the rest are living with some form of travel restriction.

A month ago, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a four-step plan based on scientific advice and that work remains unfinished.

“The work continues to chart that way out and the vaccination rates we will need to achieve over the course of the rest of this year and next year,” Mr Morrison said after national cabinet met on Friday.

The vaccination rate has risen to 13 per cent of Australians, with two million doses administered so far in July.

Victoria is in a snap five-day hard lockdown and Sydney is preparing for its fourth week of restrictions.

“It is too early to discuss where we will be on Tuesday, but having acted quickly, we are in a much better place to be out of this quickly,” Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said.

An ugly spat over financial support between leaders ended with a truce at Friday’s meeting.

Commonwealth support payments will be triggered by a federal chief medical officer declaration of a hotspot, after the prime minister gave way on a seven-day wait.

Union leader Sally McManus said it was still not clear what the “rushed” deal would mean for other states.

“We have to think about the whole of the country because any time this could happen in any state,” she said.

“The best public health measure is to actually pay people to be able to isolate.”

But there’s still no agreement on what would be a safe level of vaccination to achieve community protection.

Shadow health minister Mark Butler said the real-world consequences of the prime minister’s failures were clear for everyone to see, five months into the troubled vaccine rollout.

“Livelihoods have been smashed, lives disrupted.”

Without enough vaccines, doctors warn lockdowns will continue if there is no drop in case numbers from the current outbreak.

“Sydneysiders are looking at extreme restrictions for the foreseeable future, that is until everybody’s vaccinated,” Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned of a spike in numbers over the weekend and says she won’t hesitate to “go harder” on restrictions if NSW numbers don’t improve.

Dr Khorshid wants luxury shops shut and a tighter perimeter of 5km set for personal travel, not 10km.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says transmission between close contacts visiting each other, often from large family groups, has driven up the daily case numbers in Greater Sydney.

Dr Chant urged everyone to consider the AstraZeneca vaccine to deal with the Delta strain, and any other variant that might follow.

Experts say even if 80 per cent of the population gets vaccinated it won’t achieve herd immunity on its own.

Mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing will be needed for months.