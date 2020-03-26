No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NRL players are being asked to take a big pay cut so the game can survive the COVID-19 shutdown. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

By Steve Larkin

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 15:57:21

As NRL players brace for an 87 per cent pay cut, AFL players remain at loggerheads with hierarchy over their wage reduction.

Both of Australia’s major football codes are continuing meetings to thrash out how to save millions of dollars amid the suspension of their seasons.

Both the NRL and AFL have stood down staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And they have both told players they’ll face massive pay cuts as the codes scrap to survive.

The Rugby League Players Association board will meet on Thursday night after being told players face an 87 per cent pay cut.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says elite players in his competition were concerned at the impact on fringe players.

“There wasn’t one of those players who were concerned about their own financial future,” Greenberg told Fox League Mornings on Thursday.

“The primary concern that came through on that call was, ‘What are we going to do about the players from numbers 20-30?’

“And ‘how do we make sure they stay afloat during this six month period?’

“It was a nice, warming thing to hear the players have that view around their colleagues.”

His comments came amid some pundits criticising AFL players for offering to take just a 50 per cent wage cut until May 31 – the date the competition has been put on hold.

Geelong coach Chris Scott, who is foregoing his entire salary during the shut down, believed players were unfairly copping it.

“Clearly they are losing the PR battle in all of this,” Scott told SEN radio on Thursday.

“And really now is not a time for PR. But the perception of them is not a good one.

“In my opinion, especially with the players that I’ve dealt with, it doesn’t reflect the reality of the situation.”

About 80 per cent of AFL and club staff were told this week they have this week been stood down.

Clubs are likely to drastically scale back their operations in the coming months, leaving many people within the game jobless.

“I suspect it’s going to get worse before it gets better and that doesn’t give people much comfort,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Australia’s long-time Olympic official John Coates said the Tokyo Games would likely be held in July-August next year.

The Games had been scheduled to start on July 24 this year before being delayed.

Coates has told Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis grand slams of Wimbledon, slated to end in mid-July, and the US Open, starting late August.

“We want to more or less finalise the dates in four weeks’ time,” he said.

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

news

health

School's out in more states to slow virus

Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus but health officials caution the effects won't be seen for at least a week.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.