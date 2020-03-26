No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

As NRL players brace for an 87 per cent pay cut, AFL players remain at loggerheads with hierarchy over their wage reduction.

Both of Australia’s major football codes are continuing meetings to thrash out how to save millions of dollars amid the suspension of their seasons.

Both the NRL and AFL have stood down staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And they have both told players they’ll face massive pay cuts as the codes scrap to survive.

The Rugby League Players Association board will meet on Thursday night after being told players face an 87 per cent pay cut.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says elite players in his competition were concerned at the impact on fringe players.

“There wasn’t one of those players who were concerned about their own financial future,” Greenberg told Fox League Mornings on Thursday.

“The primary concern that came through on that call was, ‘What are we going to do about the players from numbers 20-30?’

“And ‘how do we make sure they stay afloat during this six month period?’

“It was a nice, warming thing to hear the players have that view around their colleagues.”

His comments came amid some pundits criticising AFL players for offering to take just a 50 per cent wage cut until May 31 – the date the competition has been put on hold.

Geelong coach Chris Scott, who is foregoing his entire salary during the shut down, believed players were unfairly copping it.

“Clearly they are losing the PR battle in all of this,” Scott told SEN radio on Thursday.

“And really now is not a time for PR. But the perception of them is not a good one.

“In my opinion, especially with the players that I’ve dealt with, it doesn’t reflect the reality of the situation.”

About 80 per cent of AFL and club staff were told this week they have this week been stood down.

Clubs are likely to drastically scale back their operations in the coming months, leaving many people within the game jobless.

“I suspect it’s going to get worse before it gets better and that doesn’t give people much comfort,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Australia’s long-time Olympic official John Coates said the Tokyo Games would likely be held in July-August next year.

The Games had been scheduled to start on July 24 this year before being delayed.

Coates has told Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis grand slams of Wimbledon, slated to end in mid-July, and the US Open, starting late August.

“We want to more or less finalise the dates in four weeks’ time,” he said.