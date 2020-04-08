No double isolation for returning Qlders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Over 200 Australians will be allowed out of hotel quarantine on Wednesday. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No double isolation for returning Qlders

By Darren Cartwright

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 14:27:32

Queenslanders who have spent a mandatory two weeks in isolation in an interstate hotel won’t have to serve another fortnight in quarantine when they return home.

Australians returning from overseas are quarantined in hotels for 14 days from their arrival under a Federal Government initiative to stymie the spread of coronavirus.

The Palaszczuk government on March 26 also placed a two-week isolation order on anyone entering Queensland from another state or territory.

However, Queensland Health says any person who has already served 14 days quarantine elsewhere in Australia will be exempt from self-isolation when they return home, provided “they do not come into contact with people prior to entering Queensland”.

Queensland Health defined contact as being face-to-face with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer, or those who have shared an enclosed space with a confirmed case for more than two hours.

“A person who has been through a period of quarantine of 14 days in another jurisdiction in Australia and travels directly from the place of quarantine to Queensland without coming into contact with people prior to entering Queensland will also be exempt,” a QH representative said.

More than 200 people who have been quarantined in the Swissotel in Sydney’s CBD after returning from overseas will be free to return home tomorrow after completing their 14 day-isolation.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said each person will receive documentation to certify they had served time in quarantine.

“There are some non-NSW individuals who will be transported to the airport. They will be given a letter from me confirming their period of isolation and I certainly hope when they land back in their home states and territories they are allowed to go home,” Mr Fuller said on Tuesday.

He said between 2000 and 3000 residents will come out of isolation early next week.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dumped Okunbor to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked winger Jayden Okunbor will appeal his NRL deregistration after he was kicked out of the game for his role in Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

news

health

NSW COVID-19 restrictions could be relaxed

NSW has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 2734 confirmed cases with 36 patients in intensive care and the death toll still at 21.

sport

rugby league

Dumped Okunbor to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked winger Jayden Okunbor will appeal his NRL deregistration after he was kicked out of the game for his role in Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

world

virus diseases

Signs virus easing; NYC deaths exceed 3200

There are some signs the coronavirus crisis is easing in parts of Europe but health officials say people should not let their guard down.