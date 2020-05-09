Discover Australian Associated Press

A 17th resident of Newmarch House - reportedly a woman aged in her 90s - has died of the virus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Another Newmarch resident dies of virus

By Luke Costin Dominica Sanda

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 12:01:57

A 17th resident of Sydney’s Newmarch House diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, taking the state toll to 47 and the national toll to 98.

The resident – reportedly a woman aged in her 90s – died on Friday night, Anglicare said on Saturday.

Some 32 staff members and 37 residents have contracted the virus to date.

NSW had recorded 3047 cases statewide at last count.

The state accounts for 80 per cent of the nation’s 830-odd active cases.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has welcomed the national plan to ease restrictions, noting it provides a “clear pathway” to what citizens can look forward to in the coming months.

But, she said there will be no further changes in NSW this week.

Her government will wait and assess data from May before considering any changes but noted life could return to something resembling normal by late June, she said.

Saturday marks the return of on-site property auctions and inspections while schools will resume some face-to-face learning from Monday.

Two adults and their dependent children can also visit another household anywhere across the state.

NSW recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Friday – including one Newmarch House staff case previously confirmed by operators Anglicare – taking the state total to 3047, with 661 still active.

Some 10 people are in intensive care in NSW while the state’s death toll remains at 46.

politics

Qld's Trad stands down over CCC probe

Queensland's deputy premier is standing aside from ministerial duties over a probe into the recruitment of a Brisbane principal.

