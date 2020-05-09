Latest Newmarch resident death not virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A 17th resident of Newmarch House - reportedly a woman aged in her 90s - has died of the virus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Latest Newmarch resident death not virus

By Luke Costin

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 13:19:12

A resident who died in Sydney’s Newmarch House had recovered from coronavirus and died of an unrelated illness, NSW Health says.

The home’s operator Anglicare confirmed on Saturday the woman had died on Friday.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said the infectious disease doctor looking after the Newmarch residents does not believe the death was related to COVID-19.

“The doctor is in the best place to understand what the illness was and the cause of death,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“Without going into personal details, we understand that the person had COVID, had recovered, had other illnesses and was elderly and died.

He acknowledged COVID-19, like any other illness, could influence the person’s stamina and ability to recover.

The woman was among 37 residents and 32 staff to have contracted the virus to date.

Sixteen residents have died.

NSW on Saturday reported five new cases and removed one previously reported infection, taking its total cases statewide to 3051.

Some 300 people still have COVID-19 while another 201 are less than three weeks from symptom onset or recovery data is not available.

NSW Health is treating 110 active cases. Seven of the eight people in intensive care require ventilators.

The death toll remains at 46.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Latest Newmarch resident death not virus

The latest resident of Sydney nursing home Newmarch House to die amid an coronavirus outbreak had already recovered from COVID-19, NSW Health says.

health

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

politics

Qld's Trad stands down over CCC probe

Queensland's deputy premier is standing aside from ministerial duties over a probe into the recruitment of a Brisbane principal.

politics

Australia moving in 'one direction': Hunt

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the country is moving in one direction even as another Liberal MP had a crack at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

inquiry

Decision reversed on Ruby Princess docking

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle has been told the Port Authority allowed the ship to dock in a last-minute decision after it was told it was low risk.

news

health

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

sport

rugby league

NRL coaches warn big impact of rule change

Manly coach Des Hasler has warned against making rule changes for the new NRL competition and does not like the idea of reverting to one referee.

world

virus diseases

WHO urges testing, tracking and isolating

The WHO says countries should focus on the fundamentals in the COVID-19 fight: hunting down new infections, confirming them and then separating those afflicted.