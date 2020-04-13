No Easter pay deal for rugby union

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Waratahs were due to be paid on Wednesday without a new deal from Rugby Australia resolved. Image by Mark Nolan/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

No Easter pay deal for rugby union

By Adrian Warren

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 19:15:32

An anticipated Easter resolution to the pay talks between Rugby Australia and the players’ union hasn’t eventuated by early Monday evening, with the clock now ticking especially loud for the NSW Waratahs.

Going into Easter RA had been optimistic of getting a deal on salary cuts done with the Rugby Union Players’ Association (RUPA) by the end of the holiday period.

However, there was no formal phone hookup between the two parties on Monday and by the evening there was no details of any official talks scheduled for Tuesday,

The Waratahs players are scheduled to be paid on Wednesday and it was hoped an agreement would be struck before then.

The NSW Rugby Union board is not expected to meet before then, though CEO Paul Doorn and Waratahs chairman Roger Davis are in regular contact.

It’s believed RA has proposed a 65 cent pay cut for the country’s Super Rugby players over a six-month period.

RUPA is believed to be concerned about committing to a six-month deal, especially if play resumed within that period 

NSW Rugby stood down a significant portion of its non-playing workforce, believed to be around 70 per cent, back on April 1.

Standing down their players without pay is one option if a deal isn’t reached before Wednesday, but is being considered more as a last resort.

Another option would be to pay them in full on Wednesday and take a backdated bigger portion than the eventually agreed percentage out of future wages.

Latest sport

rugby union

No Easter pay deal for rugby union

The salary cut discussions between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association are set to move into Tuesday after no deal was reached over Easter.

rugby league

NRL return 'ambitious' as clubs sort plans

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr says a NRL return in the territory appears a long way off as the federal sports minister labels the game's plan as ambitious.

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won't scupper Australia's chances of playing in the Copa America.

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

news

disease

NSW aged care worker, resident get virus

A western Sydney aged care worker who went to work for six days while she was sick has tested positive to COVID-19, with a resident also testing positive.

sport

rugby league

NRL return 'ambitious' as clubs sort plans

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr says a NRL return in the territory appears a long way off as the federal sports minister labels the game's plan as ambitious.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.