The UK government is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from Australia and elsewhere. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

No England quarantine for Aussies, others

By William James and Costas Pitas

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 01:18:08

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries including Australia, the government says.

The move, effective July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take northern summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return.

Those arriving from higher risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days under a rule which has angered airlines and travel companies.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government had debated for days how to ease the quarantine rules.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own health policies within the United Kingdom, have not announced plans to lift the measures.

“Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Australia, New Zealand and Japan are included, as are Caribbean tourist destinations such as the Bahamas and Barbados, but popular holiday destination Portugal was not on the list.

Nor were the United States, China, India or Russia.

“The US from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in place,” Shapps said.

The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list to reciprocate by relaxing their own restrictions.

The move to ditch the quarantine prompted three of Europe’s biggest airlines, British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet to end a legal challenge against the government.

Britain, with the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, is slowly reopening its economy.

England and Northern Ireland will reopen pubs this weekend while Scotland and Wales are expected to follow later in July.

Johnson has warned people to maintain social distancing rules and is expected to repeat that caution at a news conference on Friday.

