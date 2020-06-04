Sheep bound for virus ship to stay in WA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sheep bound for the Al Kuwait ship docked in WA will not be loaded due to the live export ban. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sheep bound for virus ship to stay in WA

By Angie Raphael

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 15:34:48

The federal government has refused an exemption to its live export ban that would have allowed 56,000 sheep to be transported to the Middle East, and they will now be slaughtered in Western Australia.

The Al Kuwait vessel docked in Fremantle on May 22 was to take the sheep, but when crew members began testing positive to COVID-19 it left the ship stranded and the livestock in limbo at a feedlot.

The Department of Agriculture said it considered animal welfare and trade implications before denying Rural Export and Trading WA an exemption to its northern summer live export ban, which began on Monday, and reasons would be given this week.

“The livestock that was to be exported in this consignment remain at registered premises and … there are no welfare concerns,” the department said.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said she presumed a rational decision had been made based significantly on weather analysis.

“This has not been a problem of Australia’s making,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“While some people will be a bit grumpy about this, I’m sure that in the long run it is ensuring that we don’t have another disaster.”

Ms MacTiernan said the sheep would go to local processors and conceded the price of lamb could fall, but it would be modest.

RETWA managing director Mike Gordon said the decision would have significant trade ramifications.

“Animal welfare is always our top priority,” he said.

“We believe the department’s risk appetite is unrealistic and over-cautious.”

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said it was not an optimal outcome.

“Sheep travelling in the harsh conditions of the northern summer wouldn’t be a great outcome for them either,” he said.

“We are just working with what we’ve got.”

WAFarmers livestock president David Slade said the industry had worked hard for a resolution after government authorities “entirely mishandled” the situation, but were left frustrated and disappointed.

Mr Slade said it was obvious regulators had no intention of ever granting the exemption.

“Given the major advances to animal welfare conditions onboard live export vessels, it is extremely clear there are hidden agendas at play.”

Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said an appeal was unlikely.

RSPCA Australia senior policy officer Jed Goodfellow said the government made the right decision.

“Granting an exemption and sending Australian sheep to that fate would have completely undermined the integrity of the new laws and rocked public confidence in the regulator.”

The northern summer ban was sparked by thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

Almost half of the 48 crew on the Al Kuwait have coronavirus and the ship cannot leave before June 13.

WA has recorded one new coronavirus case after a man in his 30s, who travelled overseas and is in quarantine, tested positive.

Latest sport

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

Australian rules football

Richmond consider Pickett for ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will face a sizeable height disadvantage if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Flanagan must complete penalty: V'Landys

St George Illawarra players insist they are having the honest conversations needed to turn around their ailing NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

news

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

world

demonstration

New charges against Minneapolis officers

Civil unrest in the US has given way to mostly peaceful protests as four Minneapolis police officers faced new criminal charges over the death of George Floyd.