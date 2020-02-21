Discover Australian Associated Press

Theme parks operator Ardent Leisure has posted a bigger net loss for the half year.  Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

No fun for Ardent Leisure as H1 loss grows

By Steven Deare

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 10:26:33

Theme parks operator Ardent Leisure has slipped to a bigger net loss for the half year and may soon face more punishment over four deaths at Dreamworld.

The entertainment group, which also operates 43 bowling centres in the US, reported an increased net loss of 3.0 per cent to $22.5 million for the six months to December 31.

Ardent said this was largely due to adopting new lease accounting standards. 

However, the deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld in 2016 still weighs on the business, with attendance recovery still slower than expected. 

Shareholders will again not receive an interim dividend. 

Shares in the company fell 1.48 per cent to $1.335 after 25 minutes of trade on Friday.

The firm’s US Main Event centres contributed the majority of total revenue, which was 16 per cent higher at $263.2 million.

The theme parks business, which includes Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and the SkyPoint observation deck in Queensland, also improved.

There were more visitors and spending at the venues.

However, the company said the tragic Dreamworld incident which occurred in October 2016 – and the subsequent coronial inquest – continues to negatively impact attendance and revenues in the current period.

In the prior three years, the Group has recognised revaluation decrements to the property, plant and equipment of Dreamworld and WhiteWater World of $167.7 million and a further impairment provision of $1.0 million.

The fallout from the tragedy cost Ardent $1.5 million this half, down from $9.97 million a year ago. 

A coroner on Monday is due to give his findings from an inquest into the deaths.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died when their raft flipped after a water pump malfunctioned.

ARDENT SLIPS TO BIGGER H1 LOSS

* Revenue up 16pct to $263.2m

* Net loss up 3.0pct to $22.5m

* No interim dividend, unchanged. 

