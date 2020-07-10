No gripes about AFL unknown: coaches

Coaches are adopting pragmatic approaches as the AFL prepares to unveil another fixture recast set to include four-day breaks between games.

A batch of coaches are describing the expected condensed schedule as just another challenge in a coronavirus-impacted season.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says clubs face the prospect of playing six games in a five-week span.

“There is obviously discussion going on about what is possible,” he told 3AW radio on Friday.

“Obviously you have got to make sure you don’t have injuries and looking at what can be done with the fixture and broadcasters.

“And there’s a huge logistical challenge of actually getting the games away given who has played who and who is where.

“We are looking at, if we can, (clubs) playing certainly more than one game a week … whether we can do that and how that works is being worked on at the moment,

“Seven (games) in five (weeks)? Maybe not, six in five is certainly a possibility.”

Coaches at Adelaide, Port Adelaide and Carlton on Friday added acceptance to that prospect to mentors at Geelong and Brisbane.

“We actually designed our training program for players to be able to back-up five days apart and do solid sessions,” Carlton coach David Teague said.

“We will do whatever we need to do to help the AFL continue … if that’s what’s required, then I think we’re ready to go.”

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley concurred.

“Whatever the challenges are this year, we’re happy to have a go at them,” Hinkley said.

“And you’re hearing that across the competition now, the acceptance of what the challenges are.”

Crows coach Matthew Nicks said a four-day recovery between games would be tough but added: “They’re the challenges. Bring them on.”

Brisbane boss Chris Fagan and his Geelong counterpart Chris Scott also said respective clubs were ready to do whatever it takes to keep the season rolling.

Scott, whose team will soon travel to Perth after defeating the Lions in Sydney on Thursday night, said uncertainty about a returning-home date was difficult for those with young families.

But “the alternative is worse”, he said.

“We’re keeping people’s livelihoods going,” Scott said.

“If any of us were given the opportunity to just go back to Victoria and lose our jobs, we wouldn’t take it.

“If this is a small price we have to pay, that’s okay.

“We tend to be really myopic in our thinking as coaches and footy clubs – what’s best for us … but I think we should walk a mile in their (administrators) shoes.”

Brisbane’s Fagan dismissed a five-day turnaround as a factor in his team’s loss on Thursday night, saying the Lions would, if asked, embrace more short breaks.

“I’m not going to complain about that at all,” he said.

“You always hope it doesn’t lead to a massive increase in injury but the AFL is between a rock and a hard place.

“This year is just one of those years when we all have to do whatever has to be done. Cop it on the chin.”