NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is urging people to keep their social distance on Mother's Day. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

No hugs or kisses when visiting NSW mums

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 19:52:53

The best gift people can give their mums when visiting this Mother’s Day is to keep them safe by maintaining social distance, NSW’s health minister says. 

Brad Hazzard has implored people to take care when visiting their loved ones on Sunday during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Keep your mum safe,” the minister said on Saturday.

“When you go to visit your mum, do what we have asked you to, which is to keep that social distance.

“I know it’s really tough … to not be able to hug or kiss your mum but it would be the wisest course.”

Mr Hazzard said people could visit and enjoy their mother’s company from a safe distance. But, of course, anyone feeling ill should stay at home, he added.

“No vaccine means we are still vulnerable and we need vigilance.”

Two adults from the same household, along with their dependent children, can visit another home in NSW under the existing COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a three-stage plan to ease lockdown measures across Australia but it’s up to individual states and territories to decide when they act.

Mr Hazzard on Saturday refused to say when NSW might implement stage one – which includes allowing five people to visit a private home at the same time.

Groups of up to 10 people would be allowed to gather in public including at cafes and restaurants.

Mr Hazzard on Saturday stressed NSW eateries couldn’t reopen for table service just yet. 

“No-one should be sitting at a table or chair in NSW – it’s pretty simple,” he said.

“Right now there is no relaxation (of the state rules).”

“People are just bursting at the seams to get back, but I’d say be careful in what you wish for, because while that virus is still among us we are all vulnerable.”

Five NSW cases of COVID-19 were announced on Saturday including one person who was exposed overseas and two from known close contacts.

The other two cases are still under investigation.

