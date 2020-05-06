WA records six days of no new virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Health Minister Roger Cook says coronavirus is 'out of our system' with no unlinked infections. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA records six days of no new virus cases

By AAP

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 13:04:23

Western Australia has recorded its sixth consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases, with only 14 active cases remaining in the state.

Seven patients remain in Perth hospitals, including three in intensive care, but the state has now had 528 recoveries.

Health Minister Roger Cook said it was a terrific result.

“This helps us plan for a gradual easing of restrictions over the coming weeks and months,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve made great strides in recoveries, which can sometimes be a very long process.”

Only 103 people have needed hospitalisation in WA, which is about 20 per cent of all cases in the state.

Mr Cook said WA was now in the response and recovery phase in dealing with the pandemic, as the state government looked at getting more people back to work.

“This disease has left a trail of wreckage, in terms of the economy, in its wake,” he said.

“We want to now look to see how we can rebuild the economy, get people back to work and learn to live with the COVID-19 virus into the future.”

But Mr Cook warned it would take “many months, if not years” to rebuild the economy.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt said he was keen to re-open parts of the economy that had been closed.

“But we have to be very, very careful about how we do that. We do not want to be in a scenario where we’re forced to backtrack,” he told 6PR radio.

“I think for the confidence of business investment that would really be diabolical.”

Mr Cook said he would not pre-empt any future announcements from the premier about re-opening intrastate borders, but noted there was only one active case in regional WA.

“That really does put front and centre the intrastate borders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government says WA public schools saw an average attendance rate of 71.5 per cent on Monday.

During the first week of term two, the average attendance rate had been 60 per cent in the metropolitan area and 58.5 per cent in regional WA.

Parents continue to have the option of keeping their children at home and learning arrangements will be reviewed after week three of the school term.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

news

politics

Health minister defends outbreak response

Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia should prepare for more coronavirus outbreaks as state health authorities grapple with clusters.

sport

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.