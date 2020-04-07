No need for masks yet: health officials

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Professor Paul Kelly says medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No need for masks yet: health officials

By Matt Coughlan

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 17:13:30

Health authorities have warned against Australia following America’s lead in telling people to wear homemade cloth masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the recommendation was based on expert Australian advice and international experience.

“At the moment, we’re not advising people to wear masks in the general public,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

The United States’ Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear cloth face coverings made from household items or low-cost common materials.

But Professor Kelly said the US, which leads the world in infections, was in a different situation to Australia.

He said medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare, aged care and disability workers.

“Please don’t wear those masks. Leave them for the people that really need them,” he said.

Prof Kelly said wearing a mask was about sick people limiting the risk of spreading illness to others.

“In terms of protecting yourself from others, that may give us a false sense of security,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

health

'Beloved father' is SA's first virus death

A 75-year-old man from Adelaide is the first person in South Australia to die from the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

world

virus diseases

No change in UK PM's condition

There has been no change in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition and he remains in an intensive care unit.